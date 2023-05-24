"He didn't want to lose to Shawn Michaels" - Hall of Famer on legend refusing to put over The Heartbreak Kid (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently spoke about how Hulk Hogan was not keen on losing to Shawn Michaels when the two megastars collided at WWE SummerSlam 2005.

The Heartbreak Kid and Hogan's SummerSlam 2005 main event remains fresh in fans' memories. Though the match was a quality one, it's most remembered for Michaels' over-the-top selling. The WWE Hall of Famer bumped all across the ring for Hulk Hogan, sometimes even unnecessarily, but undeniably hilariously.

It's public knowledge that Hogan and Michaels were supposed to have two matches, with the former winning the first one and the latter the second. However, after Hulk Hogan made it clear he would only wrestle one against Shawn Michaels, WWE was forced to have the former go over, with no second match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter mentioned how The Hulkster was against losing to The Heartbreak Kid.

"He didn't want to lose to Shawn Michaels. I know Hogan really well, and it just didn't fit, as far as I'm concerned," said Bil Apter. [29:10 - 20:18]

Check out the full video below:

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was not happy with Shawn Michaels' behavior

Last year while speaking on his podcast 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff stated that he had "lost respect" for Michaels after the events of SummerSlam 2005. Bischoff accused The Heartbreak Kid of having little respect for Hulk Hogan and added that he was also jealous of the 69-year-old performer.

"I lost all respect for Shawn. It was pretty clear. There was an issue between Hulk and Shawn. There was a lack of respect, I think, there, perhaps some jealousy on Shawn's part that, 'Here's this Hulk Hogan. He's still here. He's still the guy.' I don't know. I wasn't close to Shawn at that point," said Eric Bischoff.

The Greatest Jones Fan🦆 @SmackdownLayer Shawn Michaels & Hulk Hogan bring up their Summerslam match. Shawn Michaels & Hulk Hogan bring up their Summerslam match.😂 https://t.co/TT5d0cXLcQ

Bischoff also mentioned how Hulk Hogan wasn't angry with Shawn Michaels but was simply disappointed for embarrassing him.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Vince Russo wants Adam Pearce to be replaced by an injured WWE star. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes