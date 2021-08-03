"He wants to feel that knockout" - Kurt Angle says Vince McMahon would've tried to box Mike Tyson to see how it feels to get knocked out

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has revealed that Vince McMahon would've tried to box Mike Tyson if he was in the company just to see what it felt like to get knocked out.

The Chairman is known for doing outrageous things to test himself and to get the job done. One of the most popular stories involving Vince McMahon outside the ring was his tussle with Kurt Angle on an airplane in the early 2000s. McMahon tried to pin the Olympic Gold Medalist, but the latter came out on top.

During a recent interview with Fightful, Kurt Angle opened up on Vince McMahon's willingness to test himself against the best.

"No, Vince will only try once," said Angle. "If he doesn’t succeed, he’s not gonna try again. Vince is one of those guys that wants to feel what it’s like to be up against an Olympic gold medalist or a World Champion boxer. He wants to feel that knock out. He wants to feel getting slammed. He’s crazy. The guy always tests himself. He wants to test himself against the best. If Mike Tyson was there, Vince would say, ‘Hey, let’s go one round,’ and Vince would do it. He really would. He would want to know how it feels to get knocked out by Mike Tyson. That’s just how Vince is."

Kurt Angle says it wouldn't take him long to pin most wrestlers to the mat

Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle is often referred to as one of the best mat technicians in the history of professional wrestling, and it's all thanks to his amateur wrestling background. The WWE Hall of Famer is confident that he can easily pin most pro wrestlers to the mat.

However, he revealed that it would take him a while to pin the likes of Charlie Haas or Shelton Benjamin.

"It wouldn’t take me long to finish them off," said Angle. "But, someone like Charlie Haas or Shelton Benjamin would take me a while. ‘Cause those guys are experienced wrestlers."

On the same subject of who could have lasted with him for a while in the ring,

"Maybe Chris Benoit," added Angle." "He was a very intense individual. He had a good little background of not really amateur wrestling, but he had an understanding of it. He was able to float with me and do different move sets and stuff that I was really surprised. Because he’d never wrestled an amateur match in his life. But, I think he would be an incredible amateur wrestling if he would have done it."

Kurt Angle retired from in-ring competition in 2018 after losing to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. During his second tenure in the company, he served as the General Manager of Monday Night RAW and a producer.

Edited by Prem Deshpande