When does a WWE Superstar get Vince McMahon's direct phone number?

Being a top guy in the WWE comes with its perks and advantages, and one of them is having a direct line of contact with Vince McMahon.

Vince McMahon likes to be hands-on with his world champions, and Kurt Angle spoke about how his relationship with the WWE Chairman transformed after he won the WWF (now WWE) title in 2000.

On the latest edition of 'The Kurt Angle Show' on AdFreeShows.com, the Hall of Famer shed light on how Vince McMahon connects with WWE's most prominent stars. Unsurprisingly, Vince McMahon is closer to the wrestlers who make him the most money.

Kurt Angle added that a WWE world champion is given Vince McMahon's phone number and must be prepared for an incoming call at any given time. The titleholder can also phone Vince McMahon whenever needed, and McMahon always answers.

Angle feels a WWE Superstar builds a truly solid relationship with Vince McMahon only after winning the top title.

"Without a doubt. Vince connects with the guys who are making him the most money, and when you are the top guy, the World Champion, you get access to his phone number, and you can call him whenever you want, and he will answer, and he will call you whenever he wants, and you have to answer. It goes both ways, but, yeah, once you get to that level, you are involved with Vince, and that's when you build a great relationship with him."

Angle revealed that he also received Vince McMahon's phone number only after winning the world title for the first time in the company.

Vince McMahon's reaction to Kurt Angle's first world title victory

Advertisement

Kurt Angle reminisced about the atmosphere backstage following his WWE title win against The Rock at No Mercy 2000.

Angle said Vince McMahon hugged him after the match and the boss was really proud of the Olympic gold medalist. Angle saw Vince McMahon as a father-figure and the WWE CEO's heartwarming comments meant a lot to him.

"Well, he stood up, he hugged me, and said, you did it, I'm proud of you. And that meant the world to me, because I've always looked up to Vince as a father figure, and, you know, to have a four-star match with The Rock was a dream come true. This was the perfect dream come true to win the world title against one of the biggest names in the business and to be a World Champion for the first time."

Kurt Angle also spoke about his kiss with Stephanie McMahon and how he really felt about the storyline during his podcast with host Conrad Thompson.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit 'The Kurt Angle Show' and give a H/T to Sportskeeda.