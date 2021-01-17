"He will fight for those beliefs"- AEW star reveals CM Punk's backstage personality in WWE

Serena Deeb recently discussed her time working with CM Punk in WWE in a recent appearance on AEW Unrestricted.

Serena Deeb was signed to WWE as a coach in the Performance Center until her release last April. Deeb was one of several WWE Superstars and members of staff who were let go as WWE made cuts because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Deeb went on to make her AEW debut in September 2020, losing to Thunder Rosa. Deeb impressed and signed a full-time deal with AEW later on the same month. Deeb ended up beating Thunder Rosa to win the NWA Women's Championship at a UWN Primetime Live pay-per-view in October 2020.

Serena Deeb was a guest on a recent episode of AEW Unrestricted. During her appearance on the podcast, the NWA Women's Champion discussed her time as a member of CM Punk's Straight Edge Society in WWE. Deeb spoke about what CM Punk was like backstage in WWE, calling him a 'strong personality' and someone who fought for what he believed in:

"It was a learning experience working with somebody like Punk. He has a very strong personality, and he has very strong beliefs, so he will fight for those beliefs until the day he dies and he will not apologize for it. I think that's what got him really far in wrestling and gave him a lot of success. Not only that, but that's a quality that I think really worked for him. He would speak up, and he would speak his mind. If he didn't like something, he would communicate that. There were several times when he didn't like something and it was changed." H/T: 411Mania

Serena Deeb successfully defended the NWA Women's Championship last week at AEW New Year's Smash

Tay Conti challenged Serena Deeb for the NWA Women's Championship last week on the second night of AEW New Year's Smash. Deeb successfully retained the title, pinning Conti after hitting her with her Detox finisher.

Deeb has successfully defended the NWA Women's Championship a number of times already since winning the title. 2020 saw Deeb showing everyone that she was still a top-level competitor, and things are looking even brighter for her in 2021.