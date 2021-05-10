"He will be the guy" - Pro-wrestling legend on Cesaro's current rise in WWE

Cesaro's current push in WWE has the entire wrestling world talking. IMPACT Wrestling star and ECW legend Tommy Dreamer has gone as far as to say that Cesaro will eventually be "the guy" in WWE.

On Busted Open Radio yesterday, Dreamer and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry spoke in-depth about Cesaro's current feud with Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

Dreamer heaped praise onto Cesaro, noting that if he was running WWE right now, he could make The Swiss Superman the face of the company.

"If I'm running the WWE because of all the languages he speaks, I could make him the face of my company and have him do every press junket possible," Dreamer said. "But we're not touring internationally right [now], but it's something always great to have in your back pocket. And it's also great because you know no matter where he is on the card, you are going to get a top-rated top-notch real wrestling match.

"He will be the guy, and I'll tell you why, because you know we're wrestling fans, and it's like, how come they haven't given this guy the ball forever," Dreamer added. "He had a lot of positive talk when Vince McMahon had said on one of the shareholders' meetings that he doesn't feel that Cesaro connects with the people maybe because of the way he speaks, but that was like the first, 'Are you kidding me this guy has it' and I feel he will get that Daniel Bryan reaction if they ever decide to fully, pull the trigger with him. Just because fans love him, but if you think about why they love him, they love him because of his in-ring work."

Dreamer was likely referring to Vince McMahon's interview on the Stone Cold podcast when he mentioned the shareholders' meeting regarding Cesaro connecting to the people. Still, the point he made remains the same regardless of where Mr. McMahon said it.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has high praise for Cesaro

Mark Henry had no shortage of praise for Cesaro either, calling him the most evenly keeled guy in professional wrestling. Coming from a WWE Hall of Famer, that's quite the compliment.

"Cesaro is the most evenly keeled guy that I know in pro-wrestling," Henry said. "I mean, he just wants to be great. He wanted opportunity. He stayed ready, so you don't have to get ready. And it was very cool that at WrestleMania to see him get his moment. And for them to continue to go forward with him in this role. He looks great. He's going to bring in new viewers. People want to see what he's going to do next, what is he capable of we don't even know."

