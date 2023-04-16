"He will be released soon," "She's boring" - Fans heavily troll real-life WWE couple following SmackDown

WWE SmackDown and RAW are gearing up for the return of a huge event after over a year and a half on television, which is the Draft. After last night's SmackDown, fans went online and heavily trolled real-life couple Madcap Moss and Emma after their entrance went viral on social media.
The superstars in the locker room are trying to make a name for themselves after the end of the biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 39. Several new challenges and challengers have come forth for both brands to create momentum heading into WWE's Draft at the end of the month.
Last night, Shinsuke Nakamura returned to the company and faced Madcap Moss, who is managed by his real-life girlfriend Emma. Recently, the video of their entrance went viral on social media, which led to fans making some harsh and crude remarks about the couple and their position on the roster.
Check out some of the reactions:
Moss was most likely paying homage to his favorite football team by performing their signature move during his entrance, which caused some backlash from the WWE Universe.
Madcap Moss and Emma have received championship opportunities in WWE over the past year
Last year, several released superstars returned to WWE under the new regime and got the opportunity to showcase their talent, which was often missed in their first run under the old regime.
In October 2022, Ronda Rousey issued an open challenge where she put the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line. The challenge was answered by a returning Emma.
Unfortunately, she could not beat Rousey but has been consistently working in the women's division on Friday Nights. She was recently seen managing real-life boyfriend Madcap Moss on the blue brand.
Meanwhile, Madcap Moss pinned Rey Mysterio and earned a shot at facing Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. After a valiant effort, Moss lost but gained a new support system in the form of Emma. Last night, he lost a one-on-one match against Shinsuke Nakamura.
What are your thoughts on Emma and Madcap Moss?
