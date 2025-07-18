Hearbreaking health update on former WWE star; gets his leg amputated 

A former WWE star is suffering from serious health troubles and has recently had one of his legs amputated above the knee. In a video shared on his channel, Buff Bagwell opened up about undergoing the procedure for his long-term well-being.

Bagwell began his career way back in 1990 and had a decade-long stint in WCW from 1991 until the now-defunct promotion was acquired by WWE in 2001. However, his career in the global juggernaut didn't pan out as expected, and he was let go merely months later. Since then, Buff Bagwell has been active on the indie circuit, with his last match taking place in April 2024.

He was a victim of a road accident in 2020 that took a devastating toll on his health and left him with severe injuries. Now, Bagwell has had his right leg amputated above the knee. He opened up about his brave decision in the latest video on his YouTube channel.

A picture of the former WWE star following the procedure is now also doing the rounds on the internet. Check it out below:

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community sends its best wishes to Buff Bagwell as he embarks on a new way of life following the amputation procedure.

