Heartbreaking accusation made against Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan's ex-wife Linda didn't mince her words while targeting him in a recent social media post.

Hogan and Linda have been separated for a long time now. Linda filed for divorce way back in late 2007 and later revealed that she did so after finding out that Hogan was having an affair.

In a now deleted Facebook post, Linda had made a big accusation against Hulk Hogan while addressing his relationship with their daughter Brooke.

She shared the following:

"That was a one way street for Brooke.. Unfortunately... His actions turned her against the whole family. #livingthatnarcissistlife." [via wrestlingnews.co]

Linda's comments after her divorce from Hulk Hogan was finalized

Hogan and Linda settled their divorce in mid-2009. Immediately after, Linda shared a statement heaping praise on her ex-husband.

Here's what she had said:

“My husband took the big step of stopping this escalating war by making the decision to put this behind us. I am grateful to him for realizing that our family can be happier and stronger by working together. He and I both love our family dearly and look forward to working together to make it stronger than it has ever been. My family means the world to me.” [H/T - People]

Hogan is considered by many fans as the greatest entertainer to ever step foot in the pro-wrestling ring. He was the hottest act on WWE TV during the mid-to-late 80s and headlined eight out of the first nine WrestleMania events. Hogan later did quite possibly the best work of his career as a heel in WCW during the late 90s.

Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 for his contributions to the business. He was inducted again in 2020, as a part of the nWo. A world-renowned legend, Hogan's personal life outside the ring has always been marred by controversies.

