“Heartbreaking” - Bianca Belair breaks silence to address Naomi’s SmackDown confession

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair finally opened up about Naomi's recent confession. On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, The Glow admitted she was the one to take Jade Cargill out in November 2024.

The EST of WWE was asked about the situation during her interview on ESPN’s First Take. The 35-year-old admitted that it was rough for her. Belair pointed out that she had bonded with Naomi and Jade Cargill, and the whole turn of events was heartbreaking.

"It's really rough. This is actually my very first time talking about it since it happened Friday. You know, I formed a bond with both of these women. Jade and I elevated the women's tag team division. She was taken out, Naomi stepped in so that all that hard work wouldn't go to waste, and we bonded, but come to find out [that] Naomi was the one that was behind taking Jade out. So it's very heartbreaking for me. I'm actually more hurt than anything," she said. [From 0:28 to 0:49]

Bianca Belair mentioned her Elimination Chamber win and claimed she was finding it hard to focus on her WrestleMania match. The former WWE RAW Women's Champion added that the breakdown of 'the big three' left her hurt and heartbroken.

"And it's really tough because I just won [the] Elimination Chamber, and I'm supposed to be going to WrestleMania and having a big title match. But it's really hard to focus on that. So it's kind of bittersweet for me, like, I'm trying to be excited about this Elimination Chamber win. But I'm also hurt by the breakdown of the big three because we were doing amazing things, and we were really representing. So it's just a very heartbreaking time for me right now," Belair added. [From 0:50 to 1:13]

You can check out Bianca Belair's comments in the video below:

After Naomi's shocking confession on SmackDown, Jade Cargill made her way to the squared circle. Although The Glow tried to retreat, The Storm did not let her run away and annihilated her for the second successive week.

Bianca Belair will challenge for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41

Bianca Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to punch her ticket to a championship match at WrestleMania 41. She faced Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, and Naomi in the six-woman contest at the PLE.

On the RAW following the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Rhea Ripley put her Women's World Title on the line against IYO SKY. The Eradicator got distracted by Bianca Belair's presence at the ringside area. The Damage CTRL member capitalized on the champion's momentary lapse in concentration to secure the win and become the new champion.

The Genius of the Sky won her first singles title on the main roster by cashing in her Women's Money in the Bank contract on Bianca Belair at SummerSlam 2023, moments after the latter defeated Asuka and Charlotte Flair to win the WWE Women's Championship. It will be interesting to see if The EST can get her revenge and put an end to IYO SKY's title reign.

