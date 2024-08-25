Heartbreaking revelation by WWE legend Sheamus; Reveals he was almost forced to retire recently

Sheamus was out injured for almost eight months before returning on the April 15th, 2024 episode of WWE RAW. He recently revealed that he was almost forced to retire and considers his current run a blessing.

The Celtic Warrior went on hiatus in September last year after reportedly being diagnosed with a shoulder injury. There was no recovery timetable and there was scarce information about his return. There were rumors about a potential return at the Royal Rumble, per Wrestling Observer, but it didn't happen.

In a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Sheamus revealed that he dealt with a 'neck thing' and thought that he would be unable to return to the ring. He was happy that it didn't turn out to be a career-ender but was thankful for the remainder of his journey.

"We're on the road every week, sometimes five days a week including live events. You have to know safety is very important. Like I was out there last year with a neck thing. I didn't think I'd even get back, you know what I mean? So everything going forward now for me is a blessing but always safety," Sheamus said. [5:04 - 5:20]

The former WWE Champion is back in full throttle and has not slowed down since returning from injury. He's currently in a storyline feud with Pete Dunne, formerly known as Butch of The Brawling Brutes.

Sheamus pitched match against Gunther at Clash at the Castle 2022

In the same interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Sheamus revealed how there were no original plans for Gunther to defend the Intercontinental Championship against him at Clash at the Castle two years ago. He thought of the idea and pitched it to Triple H, who approved and booked the match.

"The Gunther match to me is very special. That match wasn't even supposed to happen. (WWE) was going to Wales, and at the time, I wasn't doing anything. I talked to Hunter about it, we spitballed back and forth, and then he went and made the match. I pitched that match in Wales. Fair play to him, he made it happen," The Celtic Warrior said. [H/T - Fightful]

The Intercontinental Championship is the only remaining title not on Sheamus' trophy cabinet. He's still wrestling at a high level, which means he continues to have a shot at taking it home one day.

