Heartbreaking split confirmed; Major WWE star leaves top faction

A top WWE star just left a major faction. The heartbreaking split was confirmed tonight.

Myles Borne and Charlie Dempsey have been part of the No Quarter Catch Crew for the past few years. However, they have been having issues with each other in recent weeks. This became more evident when Myles Born won the number one contendership battle royal and Charlie Dempsey volunteered to take his place in the match against Oba Femi. However, Borne refused to allow Dempsey to take his spot.

Last week on WWE NXT, Charlie Dempsey and Myles Borne were involved in a verbal confrontation where Borne told Charlie that he wanted to try his luck as a singles star, and he challenged him to a Rounds Match. The stakes for the match were high because if Borne won, then he would be out of the NQCC.

Tonight on the Black and Silver brand, both men faced off in the ring. Borne took the first pinfall pretty quickly. However, Charlie was able to make a comeback and take the second fall. In the end, Myles picked up the third fall to win the match.

With this win, Myles Borne is now free from the No Quarter Catch Crew.

