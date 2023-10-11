"Heartbroken, angry, and sickened" - Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson breaks his silence on the Israel-Palestine war

WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has broken his silence on the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine. In a long statement on his official Instagram handle, the Hollywood star said he is "heartbroken, angry, and sickened" by what happened.

Hamas terrorists launched a sudden and deadly attack in Israel this past weekend, killing over 1,000 people. The war has escalated to unbelievable proportions after Israel retaliated with airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, with more and more innocent people losing their lives. It is an incredibly devastating situation for both countries.

The Rock mentioned in the Instagram post that he "condemned and denounced terrorism." While The Great One claimed he didn't "pretend to know everything about the complex conflict," such hateful acts of terrorism are never justified. The former WWE Champion has turned off comments on the post.

Here are some excerpts from Dwayne Johnson's statement:

"I'm heartbroken, angry, and sickened by the brutal murders and kidnapping of Jewish people through the horrific acts of the Hamas terrorist group. The growing loss of innocent Israeli and Palestinian lives is heart-wrenching as this war escalates to immense proportions."

"I condemn and denounce terrorism, and in this devastating moment, my heart goes out to all the innocent victims and families grieving for their lost loved ones. I pray for compassion and resolve. I pray for all innocent lives." he continued.

You can read The Rock's complete statement below:

Many other Hollywood celebrities and international leaders have shown their support for Israel following the devastating attack this past weekend.

Our thoughts and prayers are with every innocent person affected by this war.