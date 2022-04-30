Heartwarming reason why WWE Superstars Randy Orton and Riddle became close friends in real life

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle share a great bond off-screen, with the latter recently revealing what brought them close.

RK-Bro is currently the most over tag team in WWE, with fans loving the chemistry between the two superstars. Randy Orton himself stated that he has never had as much fun with any other Superstar in his 20 years with the company.

During the latest press conference in the UK, Riddle credited Orton for always being there for him.

"I feel like me and Randy have really connected as friends because he’s helped me out a lot in life," said Riddle. "I went through a divorce, this, that, and the other thing, and I’m on the road all the time. Randy’s been through it [divorce] unfortunately himself, so he was kind of helping me with that." [29:51-30:09]

WWE @WWE



truly appreciates



#WWERaw "I am having more fun right now than I have ever had in my entire career and it is because of THIS GUY right here. I love you, man." @RandyOrton truly appreciates @SuperKingofBros "I am having more fun right now than I have ever had in my entire career and it is because of THIS GUY right here. I love you, man."@RandyOrton truly appreciates @SuperKingofBros. ❤️#WWERaw https://t.co/tn1f27mrod

Riddle went on to say that they act like each other's therapists:

"I’m also trying to keep a straight face on TV every night trying to be RK-Bro. I mean, it’s a lot to juggle, but I think he’s just been there for me, just like I’ve been there for him. I think the biggest thing is we connect so well, and we’re so good because we listen. If anything, we’re like each other’s therapists. He’ll tell me s***. I tell him s*** all the time even if he doesn’t wanna hear it." [30:09-30:34]

Watch the entire press conference here:

Riddle and Orton's chemistry has changed a lot over the last few months and now, The Viper leaves no opportunity to thank his tag team partner for their current run. WWE fans also love this version of Orton who had otherwise played a notorious heel throughout history. The aforementioned insight into their real-life relationship explains the entertaining bond between the champions on screen.

RK-Bro gearing up for huge match at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently ordered his Bloodline members to unify the tag team gold. Thus, The Usos challenged RK-Bro to a significant title unification match at WrestleMania Backlash.

The SmackDown Tag Team Champions paid multiple visits to Orton and Riddle on RAW, leaving no stone unturned in attacking their counterparts. The RAW Tag Team Champions eventually accepted the challenge and all four superstars met for a contract signing on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Things took a sharp turn, and chaos ensued as The Usos and Roman Reigns launched a relentless attack on RK-Bro. Soon, Drew McIntyre came on to level the playing field and squared off against The Tribal Chief.

Later on in the show, it was confirmed that Roman Reigns would join forces with The Usos in a non-title match against RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre.

Will this 6-Man Tag Team match cement McIntyre as Reigns' next challenger in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande