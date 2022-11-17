WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has weighed in on Road Dogg's recent comments about Bret Hart not being a good worker.

The New Age Outlaws member had the wrestling world buzzing when he said he didn't think The Hitman was a great wrestler on his podcast. He further claimed to be a better sports-entertainer than the former WWE Champion. Many consider Bret Hart to be one of the greatest of all time, so understandably, Road Dogg received a ton of backlash for his remarks.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that he wasn't aware of any heat between the two wrestlers.

"First of all, I didn't know Road Dogg and Bret Hart had heat from back in the day or anything like that. I don't know where this was coming from or anything like that as far as Road Dogg saying Bret Hart wasn't a great worker," he said.

Booker added that he learned a lot from The Hitman:

"I emulated a lot of my work style after Bret Hart because I always thought he was a top worker. I always thought he was a high, upper echelon talent as far as, man this guy can work. You know what I mean? You don't say that about too many guys," said the Hall of Famer. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Booker T on the differences between Bret Hart and Road Dogg

Between Road Dogg and Bret, the latter had a more successful career in wrestling, as he headlined multiple events and held the coveted WWE Championship. The Hitman was also inarguably better in the ring than Road Dogg.

Booker T continued by saying that one cannot "separate the wrestler from the wrestler." He's also unsure how many shows The New Age Outlaws have headlined.

"You could separate the entertainer from the wrestler, but you can't separate the wrestler from the wrestler, if you get what I'm saying... The wrestler, you know that guy is a top guy, and he's gonna be in a certain position because he can go out and give you what you need at any of these big matches, that main event... I know Road Dogg and they did a whole lot, but I don't know how many main events those guys worked in," the Hall of Famer added. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Road Dogg recently appeared on TV during the season premiere of RAW alongside Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and X-Pac to celebrate D-Generation X's 25th anniversary. However, Billy Gunn was not in attendance, as he currently works for AEW.

What are your thoughts on Road Dogg's comment? Sound off in the comments below!

