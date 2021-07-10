Details on Brock Lesnar going off-script in RAW segment with former WWE star

Former WWE Superstar Heath Slater has opened up about the unscripted moment that took place during his memorable RAW segment with Brock Lesnar.

On the August 15, 2016 episode of RAW, Slater interrupted Paul Heyman’s in-ring promo ahead of Lesnar vs. Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2016. Lesnar famously responded to a comment about Slater’s children by saying, “I don’t give a s*** about your kids.”

Speaking on the Such Good Shoot podcast, Slater said he only intended to reference his status as a free agent in the promo. He also revealed that the back-and-forth with Lesnar about his kids was not in the original script.

“Well, the topic about my kids was not even supposed to be mentioned,” Slater said. “It’s supposed to be me trying to find the job. And then totally like I had a brain fart and I forgot my lines, man.”

While some WWE Superstars get in trouble for going off-script, that was not the case after Slater's segment with Lesnar. Slater said the former UFC Heavyweight Champion can get away with swearing on television without permission simply because of who he is.

Heath Slater adopted a new catchphrase after the Brock Lesnar segment

Heath Slater's "I got kids" t-shirt

Heath Slater received his release from WWE in 2020 after 14 years with the company. During his last four years on RAW and SmackDown, the former 3MB member’s children were often referenced during promo segments.

The phrases “I got kids” and “I need this job” were even used on Slater’s merchandise following his interaction with Brock Lesnar.

“It was just one of those things where I had a brain fart and the next thing you know, I just [said], ‘I got kids, dammit, I need this job,’” Slater added.

Brock Lesnar gave Slater the opportunity to leave the ring after he interrupted Paul Heyman’s promo. The four-time WWE Tag Team Champion decided to attack Lesnar instead, prompting The Beast Incarnate to retaliate with a clothesline, two suplexes, and an F-5.

Edited by Kaushik Das