Heath Slater reveals why he was frustrated in WWE

Heath Slater was released by WWE earlier this year in April, along with a number of Superstars and staff as a part of the company's response to the COVID-19 outbreak. This brought Heath Slater's 14-year tenure with WWE to an end. Slater won 5 Tag-Team Championships during his WWE career as well as the WWE 24/7 Championship.

Heath Slater on WWE not wanting him to get over

Heath Slater was recently a guest on Sitting Ringside with Dave Penzer. During the podcast, Slater opened up about his time with WWE. One interesting thing Slater said was that he felt that WWE never wanted him to get over as much as he could, adding that every time things looked good for him they would do something to switch it and end the storyline. Heath Slater also hinted at a communication problem within WWE:

I felt like they never really wanted me to get over as much as I could just because every time something good would happen with me and the people were with it, I would throw out some ideas. They would work and then they would switch it. Then they end the story and put me on ice and you would not see me for a year and a half. If you do, it’s me putting over this guy. Once that happens to you four or five times, you get frustrated. Then you start asking questions and they say you are asking too many questions and you’re being a bother. What can I do? There is no communication between the lines. You are paying me. You have a guy that wants to work and wants to do things but you can’t get anywhere. It’s like tires spinning. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

During the same interview, Slater also opened up about his close relationship with Arn Anderson, who is currently signed to AEW. Slater has known Arn since his time in developmental and said their relationship developed into a close friendship.

Following his release from WWE, Heath Slater ended up signing with Impact Wrestling where he is once again teaming with Rhino.