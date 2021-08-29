Former WWE star explains how Roman Reigns' off-screen behavior changed

Heath Slater says Roman Reigns began limiting his public appearances after becoming one of WWE’s top stars.

Reigns joined WWE in 2010 and made his main roster debut alongside fellow Shield members Dean Ambrose (a.k.a. Jon Moxley) and Seth Rollins in 2012. Since The Shield’s first break-up in 2014, Reigns has been presented as WWE’s top full-time singles star.

Slater, who worked for WWE between 2006 and 2020, spoke to Title Match Wrestling about his career. Asked about all three Shield members’ rise to superstardom, he said Reigns altered his lifestyle slightly when he became famous.

“Ambrose has never changed a bit,” Slater stated. “You can tell big Uce [Roman Reigns] is leading into that, I don’t want to say top dog mode, but he’s still cool in the locker room, one of the boys."

“But you can tell his demeanour has changed. He doesn’t go out in public and drink beers anymore. He’d rather stay in his room and all that, and the boys come over and have a beer after a show and whatnot." Slater added, "He can’t really get any peace either because if he goes out to a restaurant it’s just gonna be like [people] all on him.”

Roman Reigns recently defeated John Cena at WWE SummerSlam 2021 to retain the Universal Championship. He is set to defend the title against Finn Balor on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

Heath Slater on whether or not Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins got along with their co-workers

Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins became WWE Champions within four years of debuting and within two years of The Shield’s separation.

Heath Slater added that he and Rollins bonded behind the scenes over their interest in CrossFit. He also confirmed that all three Shield members got along with their co-workers backstage.

“I remember me and him [Seth Rollins] were just talking about it [CrossFit] and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m thinking about doing this,’” Slater said. “And he’s like, ‘You should,’ this and that. We talked a lot about working out and dieting and other things, more than just wrestling. I can say with those three guys I don’t think no one doesn’t like them.”

While Dean Ambrose now goes by the name Jon Moxley in AEW, Seth Rollins continues to feature regularly on WWE SmackDown. His most recent match ended in defeat against Edge at the SummerSlam pay-per-view.

