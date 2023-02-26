Heath Slater on Sheamus' real-life backstage fight with former WWE Superstar

Former WWE Superstar Heath Slater recently recalled how Sheamus once got involved in an altercation with Sin Cara.

Sin Cara, fka Hunico, was reportedly sent to anger management classes in 2016 due to his behavior backstage. The masked superstar allegedly fought Chris Jericho and Simon Gotch, among others, following disagreements behind the scenes.

In an interview with WSI's James Romero, Slater said he was there to witness Sin Cara's incident with Sheamus:

"Man, I saw him get in a fight with Sheamus once in the trainer's room. We're just like, 'What the f**k?!' And Hunico, man, he's strong as s**t. He's tough as nails, too, like when you know you have to legit get in a fight with him, you know you're about to get in a fight too. He's a tough dude, man." [12:54 – 13:14]

On the topic of real-life fights, Slater also revealed what happened when Enzo Amore punched a WWE Superstar on a tour bus. The altercation allegedly led to Roman Reigns getting involved.

Sheamus and Sin Cara addressed reports about their fight

In May 2014, The Celtic Warrior referenced his altercation with Sin Cara on Twitter. He joked that they were simply trying to "hug it out."

Sheamus @WWESheamus Must be getting punchy. Don't remember being beaten up by Sin Cara backstage... It's just how Mexicans & we Irishmen hug it out fella ;) Must be getting punchy. Don't remember being beaten up by Sin Cara backstage... It's just how Mexicans & we Irishmen hug it out fella ;)

Sin Cara said in an interview with talkSPORT in April 2021 that he and the Irishman had no problem with each other after the confrontation:

"We had a little misunderstanding, me and him. But the one thing that I mentioned before about men is maybe we can have a misunderstanding and we can battle it out, then the next day, we'll be fine."

Sin Cara was granted his release from WWE in December 2019. He now wrestles under the name Cinta de Oro.

