A member of The Bloodline snubbed The Rock at a WWE event earlier this week. The Final Boss hasn't had contact with the group since Bad Blood last year and is currently busy preparing John Cena for his match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Tama Tonga was one of several WWE Superstars, at the WWE 2K25 Launch Day event. Tonga made his debut in this year's game and has an overall rating of 83.

Speaking to Shawn Michelis at the launch party, The Bloodline member was asked to choose a superstar he prefers until he gets to the end. The first pair was Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso, with Tama Tonga picking Big Jim. He then went with Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu, and Solo Sikoa, snubbing Roman Reigns along the way.

Tonga then picked himself over Sikoa before The Rock popped up. He also snubbed The Final Boss, with his father and WWE legend Haku next. After thinking about his choice, the former NJPW star apologized to his dad and picked himself again.

The Tongans are unofficial members of the real-life Bloodline, with Rocky considering Haku as his uncle. He famously bought the legendary wrestler a truck in 2015 and shared it on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Haku's sons, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Hikuleo, are all signed to WWE.

Drew McIntyre teases possible alliance with The Rock

The Rock shocked the WWE Universe when he revealed his alliance with John Cena at Elimination Chamber. Cena finally turned heel after more than 20 years, attacking Cody Rhodes and sending a message ahead of their clash at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on the Adam's Apple YouTube show, Drew McIntyre revealed that he spoke with The Final Boss in Toronto and teased their potential alliance.

"It all started, you know, The Rock saying those positive words that you captured in 2018," McIntyre said. "Re-signing last year, knowing where the company was going to go. The Rock had sent me that sword. He's always been on my side. I got a chance to talk with him at Elimination Chamber, and there's a few things on the horizon. They're going to be pretty big once it becomes public." [H/T Newsweek]

There are several theories about The Final Boss' alliance with John Cena, including the addition of more members. It will be interesting to see if Drew McIntyre or other WWE stars sell their soul like Cena.

