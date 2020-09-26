Roman Reigns returned to WWE TV at SummerSlam after a four-month hiatus. The Big Dog took time off from WWE when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Roman Reigns was scheduled to face Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 but later decided to pull himself from the PPV to keep his family safe.

At WrestleMania 36, Braun Strowman replaced Roman Reigns to challenge Goldberg for the Universal Championship. The Monster Among Men beat Goldberg at the PPV to win the Universal Championship for the first time in his career.

Braun Strowman lost the Universal Championship four months later to The Fiend at WWE SummerSlam. Roman Reigns returned at the PPV and speared The Fiend and Braun Strowman. In the following week, Roman Reigns challenged The Fiend for the Universal Championship in a Triple Threat Match that involved Braun Strowman. The Big Dog pinned The Monster Among Men that night to win the Universal Championship for the second time in his career.

Jey Uso reveals heel faction plans for Roman Reigns

Jey Uso was in conversation with talkSPORT. During the interview, Jey Uso spoke about his upcoming match against Roman Reigns at Clash Of Champions. The challenger also talked about a possible alliance with the current Universal Championship.

“The Bloodline will come on and off. That will always be there. But imagine us running that thing full-blown – and I would love to be heel – a heel faction. Hell yeah, bro! I wanna see some Samoan Swat Team 2.0 type of things, man. It’s written by itself, right?”

The Bloodline includes The Usos and Roman Reigns when they teamed up for a short stint in the WWE. This weekend at Clash Of Champions, Roman Reigns will go one on one with Jey Uso. Uso won a Fatal Four-way Match that included Matt Riddle, King Corbin, and Sheamus to contend for the Title at the upcoming PPV.

Since then, Jey Uso has been teaming with Roman Reigns and beating opponents. So a possible faction in the future is a good idea.

Who will win the Universal Championship match at Clash Of Champions? Let us know in the comments below!