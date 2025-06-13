Heel WWE star may have quietly turned babyface after Triple H seemingly broke up his team; his potential ex-partner reacted

A top star may have quietly turned babyface after Triple H broke up his team. This follows the star's partner, or former partner, reacting to the moment with sarcasm.

Dragon Lee faced Austin Theory this week on WWE Main Event. Unfortunately for Theory, his bad luck continued as he was pinned by Lee. However, as he walked away, he dropped his usual heel character to shake hands with Lee instead, and then walked away after a moment of respect, indicating that he was turning babyface. Grayson Waller has now reacted.

Grayson Waller saw the clip and said that it was a respectful and nice thing to do after a loss. This follows after the star had been arguing with Theory later that night, and showing dissension. The comment was sarcastic, taking a dig at his partner for losing again, and then showing respect to the person he lost to.

"Aww this is so respectful and nice to do after a loss."

There have been issues between Theory and Waller for a while now, with both putting each other in rather difficult situations. Triple H seemed to quietly break them up with their arguing and walking away from one another behind the scenes. While none of this was seen as a specific segment on TV, it was made quite obvious behind the scenes.

Triple H may be deciding to push Austin Theory

Austin Theory has seen a surge of online support in recent months. The star lost the push he was receiving when Vince McMahon had to step away from the company, but it seems he may be receiving a push again, with him turning face now, and separated from Grayson Waller.

Whether Triple H listens to the fans and pushes him remains to be seen, but Grayson Waller and Theory might be gearing up for a feud next.

