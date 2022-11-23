"HELL NO!" - Natalya sends out a message to two WWE Hall of Famers

WWE Superstar Natalya recently sent a heartfelt message to Nikki Bella and Brie Bella on their birthday.

In Royal Rumble 2022, Nattie entered at #24 and eliminated former WWE Superstars Tamina and Summer Rae, but was eventually eliminated by Bianca Belair.

At the WrestleMania 38 Premium Live Event, Nattie alongside Shayna Baszler faced Sasha Banks and Naomi for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, which Banks and The Glow won.

On the June 3rd episode of SmackDown, Nattie won a six-pack challenge and got the opportunity to face Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank. Unfortunately, she was unable to win against Rousey.

Taking to social media, Nattie recalled her initial days in the company and detailed how she used to train alongside the Bella Twins.

The SmackDown Superstar also praised Nikki Bella and Brie Bella for their immense determination and strength throughout their journey.

"Happy birthday @thebriebella and @thenikkibella! So many fun memories together. Like starting out the same month in @wwe (the first pic!) I remember Nicole telling Dr Tom Prichard, our coach, she would be willing take a German suplex on the cement floor in our match… (that’s a rough landing!😅) Dr Tom said “HELL NO!” But I knew back then the twins were both tough, strong, determined, relentless & fearless. It paid off♥️ Love all of our happy times together through the years! Look forward to many more with you both♥️," wrote Natalya.

Nikki Bella spoke about her match with Natalya, which went terribly wrong

Nikki Bella spoke about her match against Natalya on SmackDown that went terribly wrong.

In the Bella Twins' autobiography "Incomparable," Nikki mentioned how she abruptly kicked The Queen of Harts after an unexpected botch.

"I'll never forget my first singles match with Nattie soon after we got up to the main roster. I did a Lou Thesz press, which is a jumping straddle, and we accidentally hit heads so hard I totally lost my bearings. I just spaced, like a deer in headlights. We got up and then just stood there, staring at each other until I panicked and kicked her in the v*gina, just because I knew I had to do something. You could hear the groans ricocheting throughout the stands as they felt her pain."

The WWE Hall of Famer also recalled how former CEO of the company Vince McMahon warned him and said, "we don't kick girls like that here."

It will be interesting to see if the Bella Twins ever make their appearance in WWE again or not.

