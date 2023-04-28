"Hell with this" - WWE veteran feels he would walk out of a match against Gunther [Exclusive]

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently revealed that he would walk out of a match against Gunther.

Since winning the Intercontinental Championship last year, Gunther has been a dominant force in the ring. The Ring General's matches have gained a lot of traction recently due to the physical nature of the bouts. He has garnered a lot of praise for his feud against Sheamus and the undefeated nature of his title reign.

Even WWE veteran Dutch Mantell addressed Gunther's physical dominance in a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk. The industry veteran talked about some of the IC Champion's opponents and may not like getting beat up.

"To get off the Gunther bandwagon now, it’s the worst possible time because I have described him as the Johnny Valentine of the modern day era. Because people kind of believe Gunther because he’s not flashy. He just beats the living crap out of you now. You got to watch his opponents because you know some opponents, they don’t like to get beat up. But Sheamus doesn’t mind it, McIntyre doesn’t mind it and they’re the best opponents for him."

He added that the physical nature of Gunther's in-ring style would have forced the legend to quit mid-match.

"I heard in that stadium he could hit some of this shots on him and you could hear to the top. Is that true? And now, if it was me. He hit me a couple times like that, I say, well, you got it. Time out. I’m leaving just give it to him. Hell with this! But Gunther has so much upside to him it’s unbelievable." [0:55 - 2:01]

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell said Cody Rhodes will get hotter if they keep his story going

When Cody Rhodes returned to WWE, he quickly became one of the hottest acts in the company. His star power helped him receive a major push that resulted in him main-eventing WrestleMania 39.

During the same podcast episode, Dutch Mantell stated that he believes Cody Rhodes got hot because he was new to the company, and said that Rhodes will only get hotter if WWE keeps the story going.

"Now you look at their bench. Their bench looks a lot better now than it did eight months ago. Now they have some heels, they have some babyfaces. But before they would just they were retreading everything and it’s hard to get somebody after you’ve cooled off on them it’s hard to get them hot again. Now Cody got hot because he was new and now if they keep the story going, he’ll be hotter." [2:04 - 2:34]

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Cody Rhodes returning at Wrestlemania 38 is definitely my favorite moment of 2022. Cody Rhodes returning at Wrestlemania 38 is definitely my favorite moment of 2022. https://t.co/9kRQKGD1FF

Despite losing to Roman Reigns at 'Mania, Rhodes will look to get back on track against Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash.

What did you make of Dutch Mantell's comments? Sound off in the comments section.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes