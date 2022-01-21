"Hell yeah" - Kevin Owens reacts to potential dream match against WWE legend

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens is open to the idea of facing Rey Mysterio in a singles match.

KO responded to Rey Mysterio's comments on a potential match. The WWE 2K22 cover star was asked to pick a current superstar he would like to face in a singles encounter.

Rey Mysterio picked RAW Superstars Kevin Owens and Finn Balor as his dream opponents from the main roster. He said he has never faced KO in a singles match and has been keeping a close eye on the former Universal Champion. Here's what Rey Mysterio had to say:

"I have been keeping a close eye on Kevin Owens. You know, him and I have never clashed on a one-on-one. It has always been a 4-way match, not too long ago with Seth Rollins and Finn Balor. But Kevin Owens is the guy that I have my eyes on. Finn Balor is another guy that I would love to go out there and just compete with in a one-on-one you know. Those two guys are definitely at the top of my list right now."

Metro UK's Alistair McGeorge shared the video on Twitter which quickly fetched a precise response from Kevin Owens, who tweeted: "Hell yeah! Let’s do it."

Kevin Owens' enters another title picture on WWE RAW

Kevin Owens spent the last month competing in the WWE Championship picture and forming an alliance with Seth Rollins.

He recently declared himself a participant in the Royal Rumble and asserted that he will beat 29 other men at the upcoming event. He also plans on challenging Seth Rollins in a title match at WrestleMania as he is confident that his new best friend can dethrone Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

WWE @WWE



@WWERollins

#WWERaw EXCLUSIVE: @FightOwensFight is looking FORWARD to the Royal RUMBLE and hopes to face Seth "Freakin" ROLLINS for the WWE Championship at WrestleMANIA! EXCLUSIVE: @FightOwensFight is looking FORWARD to the Royal RUMBLE and hopes to face Seth "Freakin" ROLLINS for the WWE Championship at WrestleMANIA!@WWERollins#WWERaw https://t.co/eUmkI03asC

Meanwhile, Owens is focused on United States champion Damian Priest, whom he defeated on RAW earlier this week. KO is the first person to pin Priest on the main roster, albeit he used some tricky tactics to break Priest's streak.

Also Read Article Continues below

Owens is expected to use this victory over Damian Priest to orchestrate a title feud with the United States Champion. Could this rivalry finally be the one that allows Priest to fully give into the more brutal side of his persona that is often teased in his matches?

Shawn Michaels was involved in a backstage incident not many know about. More details right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku