"Help" - Bianca Belair sends out urgent appeal after WWE RAW

Bianca Belair has sent out an urgent appeal after the latest edition of WWE RAW asking for help. The star was seemingly left with no other option.

Adam Pearce declared that Bianca Belair would referee the title match between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY next week. The star was left feeling unsure about what to do and even appealed to Pearce that she knew nothing about being a referee and what could she do to suddenly call a match between her two potential opponents for WrestleMania 41 down the middle. However, The EST of WWE was not given an option by the RAW General Manager and she was told that she had only a week to learn everything that it took to be a referee.

Now, Belair has taken to social media to send messages to WWE referees Daphanie LaShaunn and Jessica Carr. She sent them urgent appeals asking for their help. It seems that Bianca has no option but to be put through a crash course so she can be the official and call the match down the middle next week. If she makes a mistake, it will be her that suffers given the WrestleMania 41 repercussions it's bound to have.

"Help... @RefBaeDaphWWE @WWELadyRefJess," Bianca Belair wrote.

Belair also sent another personal appeal to Carr, unable to believe that she would have to officiate the Women's World Championship match, asking for help.

"Next week I’m the Special Guest Referee?! @WWELadyRefJess HELP ME! I have to do this RIGHT! WrESTleMania is on the Line. #ESTofWWE #WWERAW."

You can check out the video of Belair asking Carr for assistance below:

Next week will see if Bianca Belair can learn enough about officiating a bout and call the blockbuster re-match between the two RAW Superstars right down the middle. Given that she is the EST, fans will have to see if she can be the best referee as well.

