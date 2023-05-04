"Her vs Bianca at Mania 40 gonna hit different" - Fans go crazy as WWE makes a historic signing

WWE is home to some of the best athletes, and the company recently made another acquisition by signing Tamyra Mensah-Stock.

The 30-year-old became the first black woman to win a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics in August 2021, and her arrival in WWE is seen as a historic moment. Mensah-Stock is also the first female Olympic gold medalist to be signed by the Stamford-based promotion, and many fans have high hopes for the promising talent.

Tamyra will report to the Performance Center and has set her sights on earning a main roster call-up within a year. The WWE Universe shared their enthusiasm on Twitter about the former amateur wrestler's future, and some wished to see her take on the likes of Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair once she's ready to enter the squared circle.

Kurt Angle adapted to the business quicker than any import. Given her ambitions, people have already labeled Tamyra Mensah-Stock as the female version of the Hall of Famer, as you can view below.

VΞRDICT4489 @Verdict4489 @WrestleOps Have her squash Ronda in her debut @WrestleOps Have her squash Ronda in her debut https://t.co/HrkVquJBnx

Tamyra made a special appearance alongside Gable Steveson at SummerSlam 2021. While Steveson is yet to make his debut, many believe Tamyra will begin her WWE stint before her fellow Olympian.

Prince @thwrestleprince @WrestleOps she's gonna debut faster than Gable Steveson @WrestleOps she's gonna debut faster than Gable Steveson 💀

Anthony @TortugaHS @WrestleOps Literally could be as Kurt Angle was. She is insanely athletic, the best female wrestler on the planet, and has an awesome personality. Will be very exciting to see her development! @WrestleOps Literally could be as Kurt Angle was. She is insanely athletic, the best female wrestler on the planet, and has an awesome personality. Will be very exciting to see her development!

Why did Tamyra Mensah-Stock choose to pursue a career in WWE?

Every amateur wrestler has the option of either taking up pro wrestling or MMA as a career, and Tamyra Mensah-Stock also had to ponder over the decision for a while.

Blessed with an energetic and charismatic personality, Mensah-Stock felt she was perfect for the kayfabe world, where larger-than-life characters captivate a global audience on TV.

Beyond the theatrics of pro wrestling, every performer is also gifted with incredible physical attributes, and Tamyra appreciates what the superstars do to entertain their fanbase every week.

She shares Ghanaian descent, just like Kofi Kingston, and can't wait to be a part of the massive roster of World Wrestling Entertainment.

"I just see their personalities shine through the television. I see their strength. Everything about them resembles me. I just want to be a part of that," she told USA Today.

Signing the dotted line is just the first step for any aspiring WWE star, and Tamyra Mensah-Stock knows she'll have to work hard to achieve her goal of making it big on RAW or SmackDown.

