"Here's the thing" - Becky Lynch is no longer a top star in WWE, explains veteran

At one point in her career, Becky Lynch was the biggest WWE Superstar on the planet. However, it's not the case anymore for Lynch, according to a longtime wrestling veteran.

The Man took over WWE in late 2018, with the shot of her bloody face in an episode of SmackDown cementing her status within the company. It was a star-making image, with Lynch eventually main-eventing WrestleMania 35. She defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to become "Becky Two-Belts."

The seven-time women's champion was at the top for more than a year, taking a hiatus during the pandemic after starting a family with Seth Rollins. She returned in 2022 as "Big Time Becks" and is currently the Women's Intercontinental Champion.

However, former WWE manager Jim Cornette believes that Becky Lynch is no longer the star she used to be. Cornette thinks Lynch is an established star but hasn't returned to the heights of her popularity as 'The Man.'

"Here's the thing, Becky Lynch, big women’s star. Not as big as she was at one time. She was hotter back then, but she's established. She's a star," Cornette said. [0:51 - 1:03]

The WWE women's division is as good as ever, including NXT, which might have an even better women's roster. Lynch remains relevant, with her star power expected to elevate the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Becky Lynch to comment on Bayley's return on WWE RAW

WWE announced on Sunday that Becky Lynch will have a live microphone on RAW to address Bayley's attack on her last week. Lynch was preparing for another confrontation with Lyra Valkyria when Bayley ambushed her from behind as payback for what she did before WrestleMania 41.

It will be interesting to see what the Women's Intercontinental Champion will say this Monday inside the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Role Model is also expected to make her voice heard and comment on getting taken out and replaced at WrestleMania.

Valkyria could also be observing what happens next, with Night of Champions and Evolution 2 on the horizon.

