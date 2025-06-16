  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Becky Lynch
  • "Here's the thing" - Becky Lynch is no longer a top star in WWE, explains veteran

"Here's the thing" - Becky Lynch is no longer a top star in WWE, explains veteran

By JP David
Modified Jun 16, 2025 11:11 GMT
Becky Lynch is the reigning Women
Becky Lynch is the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion (Photo credit: WWE.com)

At one point in her career, Becky Lynch was the biggest WWE Superstar on the planet. However, it's not the case anymore for Lynch, according to a longtime wrestling veteran.

Ad

The Man took over WWE in late 2018, with the shot of her bloody face in an episode of SmackDown cementing her status within the company. It was a star-making image, with Lynch eventually main-eventing WrestleMania 35. She defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to become "Becky Two-Belts."

The seven-time women's champion was at the top for more than a year, taking a hiatus during the pandemic after starting a family with Seth Rollins. She returned in 2022 as "Big Time Becks" and is currently the Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, former WWE manager Jim Cornette believes that Becky Lynch is no longer the star she used to be. Cornette thinks Lynch is an established star but hasn't returned to the heights of her popularity as 'The Man.'

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

"Here's the thing, Becky Lynch, big women’s star. Not as big as she was at one time. She was hotter back then, but she's established. She's a star," Cornette said. [0:51 - 1:03]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

The WWE women's division is as good as ever, including NXT, which might have an even better women's roster. Lynch remains relevant, with her star power expected to elevate the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Becky Lynch to comment on Bayley's return on WWE RAW

WWE announced on Sunday that Becky Lynch will have a live microphone on RAW to address Bayley's attack on her last week. Lynch was preparing for another confrontation with Lyra Valkyria when Bayley ambushed her from behind as payback for what she did before WrestleMania 41.

Ad

It will be interesting to see what the Women's Intercontinental Champion will say this Monday inside the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Role Model is also expected to make her voice heard and comment on getting taken out and replaced at WrestleMania.

Valkyria could also be observing what happens next, with Night of Champions and Evolution 2 on the horizon.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications