 "Hey boss man, how're you doing?" - LA Knight shares his unfiltered thoughts on Triple H

LA Knight is currently one of the hottest acts in WWE and is on an upward trajectory. Having hot takes regarding almost every person on the roster, Knight was asked about his thoughts on the WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H, and the Megastar said that The Game was all good for him.

Knight was originally a part of Triple H's NXT, where he thrived as a worthy competitor. He was booked strongly and even got his fair share of time with the iconic Million Dollar Championship. He was called up to the main roster early last year and has climbed up the ranks. His momentum was propelled following Triple H gaining control of the creative team.

In a recent sit down with TNT Sports, LA Knight was asked to share his thoughts on a number of superstars by labeling them as either "Yeah" or "Dummy." Following multiple controversial comments regarding various wrestlers, Knight was finally asked about his thoughts on Triple H.

Here is what he had to say:

"Triple H. Oh boy! Now we're talking about a loaded question because here everybody wants to create a little bit of something. Is this your headline piece right here? 'Oh! LA Knight said Triple H is a dummy' - Is that what we're going for? Hey boss man, how're you doing? You good?Cool. Alright, well sorry guys I don't have time to answer the question. Triple H is alright by me, I guess," LA Knight said. [1:57 - 2:24]

LA Knight is set to compete in the biggest match of his career tonight

Following LA Knight's meteoric rise in WWE, his eventual climb to the peak was inevitable. After gaining the roster and the fans' respect, Knight was granted a shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Over the past few weeks, Reigns and Knight have traded words on the microphone, and their rivalry has heated up exponentially following their first interaction. While Reigns will cross any limits to keep his title, Knight is on an unstoppable momentum train.

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight tonight at the WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

