"Hey I miss u" - Samantha Irvin sends a message to former RAW star

WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin has sent a heartfelt message to former RAW star Cathy Kelley.

The 34-year-old isn't on RAW anymore, as she was recently moved to the SmackDown brand. Soon after the move, she went on a vacation to Italy. Kelley has shared several pictures from the holiday over the past week or so.

Cathy Kelley's latest picture on Instagram received a response from her close friend in real life, Samantha Irvin. The WWE ring announcer wrote that she misses Kelley, to which the new SmackDown interviewer replied with this:

"i cry myself to sleep every night."

A heartfelt exchange between Irvin and Kelley

Cathy Kelley had been a RAW-exclusive star since making her return last year

Kelley made her surprise return to WWE last year. She had been away from the Stamford-based promotion for two years after parting ways with the company in 2020.

She spoke with Denise Salcedo soon after making her return and made a surprising comment about the same. She stated that a return to WWE was always meant to happen.

“I feel like it was a ‘We’ll see you later,’ not a complete goodbye. So, I always knew like WWE is [home]. I love it. It’s in my veins at this point. So, coming back just felt very natural. I think being a part of Monday Night RAW, doing backstage interviews there, it just feels like what was always meant to happen. So, it feels really good. I look forward to every Monday. I feel like I just feel very grateful that loving your job is, a part of my daily life.” [H/T WrestleZone]

It remains to be seen how Cathy Kelley fares on SmackDown. She has been nothing but impressive on the red brand since her return, and fans are excited to see her on Friday nights.

