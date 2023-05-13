"HHH huh lollll???" - Fans are unhappy with WWE SmackDown Superstar being absent from TV

LA Knight's absence from WWE SmackDown for the second week straight hasn't gone down well with fans. Despite being a heel, the 40-year-old has struck a chord with viewers, who give him babyface-like reactions whenever he appears.

The former IMPACT Wrestling Champion was drafted to SmackDown in the 2023 Draft, though many fans wanted him to move to RAW to explore fresher feuds. While he didn't make it to TV last week, too, he defeated Butch in a dark match, with the Puerto Rican crowd roaring in his support and chanting his catchphrase.

A Twitter user recently shared a post, writing how the veteran received more on-screen time when he went by the moniker of Max Dupri. He also urged Triple H to put him on TV more often in the future. Fellow users thronged to the comments section, expressing frustration about LA Knight's booking.

One fan went as far as to claim that WWE had an agenda not to push anyone fans had gotten behind. Check out the array of reactions below.

La knight was getting more screen time on smackdown when he Max Dupri.



PUT HIM ON TV MORE HHH!

"But there's only two hours" okay? This is why he should've been moved to Raw during the draft

The guy was one of the most over talents in Puerto Rico

He can easily become one of their biggest stars. I don't understand what they're doing with him

This man deserves better. He's getting huge reactions whenever he gets tv time. They have to capitalize on that.

It's so simple have him turn face and feud with Theory like it's right there so simple

Another week without LA Knight? Please give me a logical explanation why you can't even give ONE minute to one of your most popular wrestlers…..

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell is a fan of LA Knight

A couple of weeks ago on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell lavished praise on LA Knight, adding that he reminded him of Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The WWE veteran also feels that the promotion wouldn't have been able to do much with Knight had he remained a part of Maximum Male Models.

"I see in this guy, shades of Stone Cold, I don't know why. He walks out there like Stone Cold, and people liked it and they like him. He's a heel they like. So you take a heel they like, you can do anything with him. When they had him in Maximum Male Models, they wouldn't have last chance in hell to get him over. But they put him away by himself, he's getting over. He should've won tonight, which he did," said Dutch Mantell.

Considering just how popular the 40-year-old has become with fans, it remains to be seen if WWE allows him to embark on a babyface run anytime soon.

What do you make of LA Knight's absence? Do you see him winning the Money in the Bank match in July? Sound off in the comments section below.

