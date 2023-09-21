"Hi bimbo" - Roxanne Perez sends a scathing message to former WWE champion

WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez took to Twitter to send a scathing message to former NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

Stratton recently lost her title to Becky Lynch. She demanded a rematch against The Man on the latest episode of NXT, which WWE later made official. They will now face each other at No Mercy 2023 with the women's title on the line.

USA Network's Twitter handle recently posted a photo of Lynch alongside the NXT women's roster and asked fans who should be The Man's next opponent.

"So many challengers for [Becky Lynch]! Who’s going to be next?!" USA Network asked.

Tiffany Stratton reacted to the post, discrediting all the other stars in the image by asking who they were with laughing emojis.

"WHO ARE THEY? BYEEEEEE," Stratton wrote.

Roxanne Perez was quick to notice Stratton's tweet. She replied to the 24-year-old with a scathing message, as you can view below:

"Hi, bimbo. I mean Barbie, former NXT Women’s Champ on the top left," Perez wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Roxanne Perez shared a moment with Becky Lynch backstage during WWE NXT

On the latest episode of the white-and-gold show, Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria took on the team of Tiffany Stratton and Kiana James. Before the main event, Roxanne Perez had a brief backstage interaction with The Man.

Perez locked horns with Lola Vice on the show, where the latter consistently targeted her opponent's arm. The 21-year-old fought through the pain and managed to emerge victorious.

Following the bout, she went backstage to offer Lynch some help against the team of Stratton and James. However, the champion asked her to get some rest after a hard-hitting showdown with Vice. The Man even mentioned that she was impressed with Perez's growth.

In recent months, stars from RAW and SmackDown have attracted several eyeballs to NXT's product. It will be interesting to see if more top names appear on the white-and-gold brand soon.

Are you excited to see Becky Lynch defend her title against Tiffany Stratton at WWE No Mercy? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star