"Hi Mami" - Rhea Ripley receives sinister message following WWE RAW; shares response

A certain superstar is perhaps looking to take away Rhea Ripley's status as the undisputed top WWE Superstar of the women's division.

The Judgment Day star soundly defeated Maxxine Dupri on Monday night. Post-match, Ripley and NXT's own Ivy Nile had a face-off. The duo's brief moment on RAW sparked massive curiosity among viewers.

Ivy Nile's persona compliments the Women's World Champion, and the two powerhouses could pull off a strong competitive match, according to fans online. On Instagram, the NXT star sent a message to Rhea Ripley:

"Hi Mami," Ivy Nile wrote.

Ripley even responded to the above post with a hand-waving emoji, planting the seeds for a future match between the two that is surely going to evoke excitement among the WWE Universe.

Rhea Ripley's response to Ivy Nile

Ivy Nile is still a fresh star on the main roster. Her association with Creed Brothers has been well-received, but the focus was mostly on the tag team. Her confrontation with Ripley has instantly put her on the map.

Rhea Ripley believes The Man will come around at WWE WrestleMania

2023 was a rollercoaster of a year for Becky Lynch, and it is capping off with a blast from the past for THe Man in the form of Nia Jax. The Road to WrestleMania 40 could see her shift gears and finally confront The Eradicator for the Women's World Championship.

WWE is well aware of the money match they have at hand for the Show of Shows. While doing an interview for India Today a few months back, Ripley revealed that she is expecting The Man to challenge her for a title match. However, the Aussie also claimed that the latter will ultimately accept that she is a whole other breed:

"I expect a huge challenge from the Man, Becky. She has definitely made a name for herself in this company... But at the end of the day, when you step in the ring with Mami, it's a whole different sort of challenge."

Their feud has been teased for the past whole year sporadically, and perhaps WrestleMania 40 is the culmination point for this salivating contest. It's not out of the realm of possibility that Becky Lynch will become the first woman to win the Royal Rumble twice.

