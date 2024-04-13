Hidden mysterious message spotted by fans during WWE SmackDown

The episode of SmackDown after WrestleMania 40 was quite an intense one. Not only are we one step closer to finding out Cody Rhodes' Backlash opponent, but a lot more happened - including a subtle message teasing a big return.

A mysterious message was spotted during SmackDown this week and most people missed it because it was only around for a split second. It was a message in distorted alphabets stating "You forgot about us."

Now if you're wondering who it's about, the speculation is that it is teasing the return of Uncle Howdy - the side character in Bray Wyatt's return from 2022-2023.

Check out the message below:

If you recall, there were a lot of discreet and subtle messages leading up to Bray Wyatt's return to WWE - one that was tragically cut short.

It's possible that WWE is bringing back the Uncle Howdy character in a different form. It was rumored that Bo Dallas, the brother of Bray Wyatt, was the one playing the Uncle Howdy character on SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see if it also results in the return of Alexa Bliss. She has been out of action for a long time now due to pregnancy and is now a mother.

Whether that return happens with Uncle Howdy or not is yet to be seen. But either way, interesting things are coming.

