"Hide your little b*tch a** face" - Rhea Ripley claps back at troll following recent WWE image change 

Rhea Ripley has become one of the most popular female wrestlers in WWE over the past few months, but that popularity has come with its shortfalls.

Ripley has become the target of online trolls in recent months and has decided that the best option is to respond at the same level.

The former Women's Champion recently responded to a fan who reacted to her recent change of image, as she has recently begun covering up her shoulders with her outfits.

The fan claimed this made her look less like a man, which was enough to gauge a response from The Nightmare.

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE 🏼🙂 VG @CorruptVG_ @RheaRipley_WWE Thanks for covering up your back and shoulders lately you look more like a woman. @RheaRipley_WWE Thanks for covering up your back and shoulders lately you look more like a woman. Hiding your little bitch ass face behind a Profile picture of something else doesn’t actually hide your little bitch personality.🏼🙂 twitter.com/corruptvg_/sta… Hiding your little bitch ass face behind a Profile picture of something else doesn’t actually hide your little bitch personality. ✌🏼🙂 twitter.com/corruptvg_/sta…

"Hiding your little b*tch a** face behind a Profile picture of something else doesn’t actually hide your little bitch personality." she wrote.

Ripley targeted the fact that the fan had used a picture that wasn't of themselves as their main profile image.

Rhea Ripley's fans have been vocal about her response to the trolling online

Chris H @ChrisH9001



That's why we love mami rhea @RheaRipley_WWE Dam mami went hardThat's why we love mami rhea @RheaRipley_WWE Dam mami went hard That's why we love mami rhea

Ripley has been targeted by fans commenting on her look several times in recent years but it seems to only be a minority. Many women have ensured that Ripley is given the support that she deserves as a member of the WWE roster and has even begun making memes to react to these trolls.

As a member of The Judgment Day, Ripley is working as a heel and expects a certain level of heat for her actions each week. That being said, fans need to draw a line when it comes to ones that go a little too far and Ripley's response shows that this one was too much.

Ripley remains one of the most popular but also most hated characters on RAW and sometimes the WWE Universe finds it hard to take the character away from the human portraying them.

Are you a fan of Rhea Ripley's current WWE character? Have your say in the comments section below...

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes