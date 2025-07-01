High-stakes match on WWE RAW ends with a controversial draw; Huge brawl ensues

There was a high-stakes match on WWE RAW that could have determined the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. It ended with a draw, and a huge brawl ensued in the aftermath.

We're talking about the #1 contender's match that Adam Pearce announced to determine Becky Lynch's Intercontinental Championship opponent. Big Time Becks was set to face either Lyra Valkyria or Bayley, with both women being on her tail for way more than just the title.

The heated feud between Lyra Valkyria and Bayley came to a head as both shoulders were down, forcing the referee to call it down in the middle and declare the match to be a draw. A huge fight would unfold in the aftermath of the controversial finish. No opponent for Becky Lynch has been announced for Evolution, and it seems like things are at a stalemate.

One can only assume that there are plans for both women to compete for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Evolution. As we mentioned, both women have grudges against Becky Lynch, but even the friendship of Lyra Valkyria and Bayley has continuously been destroyed on WWE RAW in the last few weeks.

There will be no love lost if both women compete for the Intercontinental Title at Evolution.

