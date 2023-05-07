Highly controversial finish to Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar in the main event of Backlash 2023

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar is now in the books after it closed the show at Backlash 2023. It was a highly-anticipated first-time clash that could have ended a lot better, but the finish of the match has left a lot to be desired after The American Nightmare picked up a controversial victory.

The main talking point of the match was the fact that Brock Lesnar got busted open - badly. We can't show you photos, but if you look online, you will be able to see The Beast covered in crimson red.

It wasn't the squash match that people expected, and Brock Lesnar came close to defeating Cody Rhodes via the kimura lock - something he hasn't used in a while to win a match. However, Rhodes quickly reversed it into a roll-up pin to get the victory.

The crowd seemed happy and deflated at the same time. It was arguably the worst choice for a finish to a match of this caliber, but WWE went through with it anyway.

Either way, Cody Rhodes will now have the momentum heading into the tournament starting on RAW this Monday Night. He will be in the run to compete for the World Heavyweight Championship - the first of whom will be crowned at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia later this month.

We wouldn't be surprised if The Beast Incarnate winds up costing The American Nightmare a shot at the gold.

