Hiromu Takahashi makes history by winning the Best of the Super Junior 29 tournament

Hiromu Takahashi won the New Japan Pro Wrestling's Best of the Super Junior 29 tournament.

With his win over El Desperado in the main event, The Ticking Timebomb emerged victorious in the tournament for the third year in a row.

In a back-and-forth contest, the two junior heavyweights took each other to the absolute limit. Eventually, Takahashi won the bout with his Time Bomb and Time Bomb II finishers.

This year's win was Takahashi's fourth BOSJ victory in the last five years. He's the only wrestler to win the tournament four times. Koji Kanemoto had previously won the tournament thrice.

Takahashi defeated the reigning IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, Taiji Ishimori, earlier in the tournament. Regardless of his BOSJ win, the former would've been the #1 contender for the title.

The Bullet Club star is expected to defend his title against Takahashi at the upcoming NJPW Dominion 6.12 show.

Hiromu Takahashi's path to winning the Best of the Super Junior 29 tournament

Hiromu Takahashi defeated several top names on his way to victory in the Best of the Super Junior 29 final.

The Los Ingobernables de Japon member secured big wins over the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion, Taiji Ishimori, and the IMPACT X-Division Champion, Ace Austin.

Hiromu is the first man in history to win the tournament in three consecutive years and the first man to win the tournament four times



Takahashi also defeated Alex Zayne, Clark Connors, Francesco Akira, and one-half of the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champion, Ryusuke Taguchi. His only losses in this year's Best of the Super Juniors 29 tournament were against Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Yoh, and Sho.

With a win at Dominion, The Ticking Time Bomb could become a five-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion and end Ishimori's third reign with the title. The Bone Soldier won the title at Wrestling Dontaku by beating El Desperado.

Since winning at Dontaku, Ishimori is yet to defend his title.

