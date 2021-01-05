Hiromu Takahashi wins his 4th IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 15

In the co-main event of Night Two of Wrestle Kingdom 15, Hiromu Takahashi once again won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship. After a grueling match against Taiji Ishimori, The Ticking Timebomb put away the Bullet Club's Bone Soldier to win his 4th IWGP Jr. Heavyweight title.

The two Jr. Heavyweights are quite familiar with each other's in-ring style and having faced-off against one another in the past, Takahashi and Ishimori didn't seem to miss a beat at the Tokyo Dome. A match that lasted for about 25 minutes, saw Hiromu Takahashi eventually pick up the win by hitting the Time Bomb on Ishimori to secure the win.

On Night One of Wrestle Kingdom 15, Hiromu Takahashi defeated Super J-Cup winner El Phantasmo. The Bullet Club Headbanger had won his second Super J-Cup in a row and challenged Takahashi, the winner of the Best of the Super Juniors 2020. The winner of the match from the first night would go on to challenge Ishimori for the belt and Takahashi made sure that the co-main event of Night Two wasn't an all Bullet Club affair.

What's in store for Hiromu Takahashi in his fourth IWGP Jr. Heavyweight title reign?

Hiromu Takahashi had a long road to winning back the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight title. The Los Ingobernables de Japon member had to relinquish the title a few years ago, due to a severe neck injury that he suffered. However, at Wrestle Kingdom 14, Takahashi won back the title and marked the beginning of his third title reign.

The Ticking Timebomb would go on to drop the belt to Taiji Ishimori at Summer Struggle in Jingu 2020. However, at Wrestle Kingdom 15, Takahashi once again proved why he is the man to beat in the junior heavyweight division. The options for the newly crowned champion is endless from here onwards, Hiromu Takahashi would like to avenge his loss to SHO from the Best of the Super Juniors.

On the other hand, the likes of El Phantasmo, Robbie Eagles, El Desperado, and even Master Wato would like to make their way up for a shot at the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight title in 2021.