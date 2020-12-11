Hiromu Takahashi wins the Best of the Super Juniors 2020; unmasks Suzuki Gun member in the final

The NJPW Best of Super Juniors 2020 concluded with Hiromu Takahashi winning the tournament for the second time in his career. After a gruelling match against El Desperado, The Ticking Timebomb reigned supreme over the Suzuki Gun Superstar.

After the match, not only did Hiromu Takahashi call for a match against reigning IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion, Taiji Ishimori, but the BOSJ winner also demanded a shot at the eventual winner of this year's Super J-Cup.

Hiromu Takahashi wins the BOSJ 2020

The BOSJ 2020 final between Hiromu Takahashi and El Desperado lived up to all the hype and expectations. Having already beaten Takahashi on course to the final in this year's BOSJ, Desperado had a slight advantage over his arch-rival.

However, history wasn't to be repeated as Takahashi left Nippon Budokan as the winner of the BOSJ 2020 and became two-time Best of Super Juniors winner. Midway through the match, the Los Ingobernables de Japon member even unmasked El Desperado much to everyone's surprise.

After his historic win, Takahashi made it clear that he wants to face the winner of the Super J-Cup 2020, that kicks off in less than 24 hours. This year's tournament will feature eight of the world's finest Jr. Heavyweight stars from all around the world, including TJP, ACH, Lio Rush, and last year's winner, El Phantasmo.

What's next for Hiromu Takahashi?

Hiromu Takahashi has a guaranteed shot at the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship. The Ticking Timebomb will look to win the title for the fourth time in his career come Wrestle Kingdom 15.

However, Takahashi will likely first face the winner of the Super J-Cup on night one of next year's Wrestle Kingdom 15. A match between Takahashi and ELP, or Takahashi or anyone from the field of eight is exciting, to say the least.

One man who has called out The Ticking Timebomb on a few occasions is former WWE Sueprstar Lio Rush, who has made it clear that he wants a piece of Hiromu Takahashi now that he is all set to make his NJPW debut.