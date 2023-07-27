"His best work since coming to WWE" - 2-time Hall of Famer heaps praise on Finn Balor

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes that Finn Balor is doing his best work as part of The Judgment Day since he joined the company.

The Prince is a member of Monday Night RAW's top faction, which also includes Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest. The group opened and closed this week's episode of the red brand. They also appeared and competed in NXT and SmackDown recently. The former Universal Champion became a member last year, the same night that Edge was ousted from the heelish faction.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T heaped praise on Finn Balor by stating that his current work in WWE is the best he's done in his entire run.

"Finn has been doing his best work since coming to the WWE, since joining The Judgment Day. I'm talking about The Demon and all that other stuff that he did before joining Judgment Day — this is the best version of Finn Balor that we've seen in the WWE," said Booker. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Booker T on Finn Balor taking Edge's place in The Judgment Day

The original members of The Judgment Day were WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. The Prince joined the group on RAW after Hell in a Cell last year, turning heel. Meanwhile, The Rated-R Superstar was kicked out and he went on to turn face.

Booker T shared that after Edge left the group, a door opened for Finn Balor to enter and take advantage of it.

"A light switch went off — that's what happened. The light switch went off, he figured it out, and this is the main result. I know what I'm talking about when it comes to stuff like this, and I saw when Edge went out, ... a door just opened for someone and it was just who was going to slip in there and take advantage of it," said Booker.

Finn is currently scheduled to collide with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam next month.

