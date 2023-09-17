"His jaw gonna go Booyaka Booyaka" - 33-year-old former champion throws insults at Rey Mysterio and The LWO

The Street Profits are ready to take the SmackDown roster by storm and are unfazed by The LWO, including Rey Mysterio, standing in their way.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have unlocked a new vicious side to themselves since coming under the tutelage of Bobby Lashley. The duo have started sporting suits and adopted a vicious new attitude that gives them a dangerous edge.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, they took down Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of The LWO. After the win, the faction laid a beatdown on their defeated opponents and also managed to deal some severe blows to Santos Escobar and Mysterio.

WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley caught up with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits on SmackDown Lowdown. The Profits were in a jubilant mood after their win, and Montez Ford explained that they were just following Bobby's orders in the ring.

"You know exactly what's gonna happen. It's the reason why Bobby Lashley, World Heavyweight Champion, World Champion himself has had the success, he's followed orders. So what's the matter with us? We're following orders. Bobby comes up and tells us to do something, we're not supposed to obey? Like we said, it's nothing personal."

Angelo Dawkins also fired up a warning to the masked Luchador, asking him to tend to his wounds because next week, The LWO is going to be in for a lot more pain.

"It's just profit. Hey yo, Rey. Ice up son. I know your jaw hurting right now too because next week, it's gonna be on, fam." Montez added, "His jaw is gonna go Booyaka Booyaka. 619, Ka-blam." [From 1:15 - 1:55]

The Street Profits will face Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar next week

The unprovoked attack on The LWO this week by The Street Profits did not sit well with the United States Champion Rey Mysterio and his protégé Santos Escobar.

Following the attack, WWE announced that next week, the masked luchador and Escobar will team up to take on The Street Profits.

Retribution will be on the minds of Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio as the power struggle between tag teams on SmackDown rages on.

