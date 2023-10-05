"His punches are brutal" - Legendary WWE star recalls being part of a vicious match against Vince McMahon

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently spoke about being in the ring with Vince McMahon.

Hogan was the cornerstone for WWE and helped the proportion become the biggest sports entertainment company back in the late 80s. After a stint in WCW, The Immortal One returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2002. He had a career resurgence, putting on some amazing matches with The Rock, Mr. McMahon, and Shawn Michaels, and even won the WWE Championship at one point.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, The Hulkster spoke about his WrestleMania 19 Street Fight with Vince. He recalled that McMahon had some stiff punches in his arsenal, and he urged the boss to lighten up during their encounter. He also mentioned that he approved a huge spot where Mr. McMahon would do a leg drop on him from the top of a ladder.

"His punches are brutal. I mean, I was at WrestleMania 19 doing this all night long. I am going, 'Brother, lighten up, brother. I'm on the team with you, lighten up. You keep doing that you're gonna be in here by yourself.' It got to the point where we started laughing. You know? And but yeah, I told him to go up on that ladder on the outside to drop the leg on the table. He goes, You sure? I said, 'Yeah, I'm sure, you go up there.' And he did it." [H/T Chris Van Vliet]

Vince McMahon last wrestled at WrestleMania 38

Heading into WrestleMania 38 last year, Vince McMahon was significantly involved with Austin Theory, giving him the rub with a lot of screen time.

Theory faced Pat McAfee on Night 2 of 'Mania with Vince at ringside to watch the match. After Austin lost the match, the boss stepped into the ring for an impromptu matchup with Pat McAfee. The crowd was shocked as McMahon got ready for his first match in years.

The boss made quick work of a tired McAfee with some assistance from Theory. However, Stone Cold Steve Austin came down to the ring and handed out Stunners to everyone, much to the amazement of the fans.

