"His suplexes were too dangerous" - Vince McMahon was convinced by other Superstars that a former champion was dangerous in the ring, according to WWE legend

Legendary pro wrestling commentator Jim Ross recently opened up about Taz's WWE run and how other Superstars went and complained to Vince McMahon for the former ECW star's in-ring style.

Taz is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling. He does commentary on AEW Dark and is also the leader of Team Taz which includes talent like Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Will Hobbs, and Taz's son Hook.

On the latest edition of the Grillin' JR podcast, Jim Ross revealed that Taz's height was something that may have counted against him, adding that some Superstars didn't want to sell for him because he was only 5 feet 8 inches tall. Jim Ross went on to put over Taz's debut against Kurt Angle at WWE Royal Rumble before saying that a lot of Superstars felt his suplexes were dangerous and complained to Vince McMahon about them. JR added that after a number of guys complained, Taz fell out of favor with Vince McMahon. This showed when he was eliminated from the 2001 Royal Rumble match in a matter of seconds:

"Nobody could’ve had a better debut in Madison Square Garden than Taz got and he beat Kurt Angle by submission. People thought his suplexes were dangerous, a lot of the talents got back to Vince and said I don’t really want to work with this guy. Enough of the top talents convinced McMahon that Taz was not a good hire, he was limited on what he could do, his suplexes were dangerous so he fell out of favor. If you want a message sent to somebody, have them have a 20 second [appearance] in the Royal Rumble." H/T: WrestlingINC

Taz's run in WWE was cut short due to injury

Taz made his WWE debut at Royal Rumble 2000 in Madison Square Garden, coming out to a thunderous pop and went on to beat Kurt Angle. Despite a great start to his WWE career, he soon dropped down the card and was eliminated from Royal Rumble 2001 in a little over 10 seconds. Taz ended up retiring in April 2002 due to injury.