History-making Grand Slam Champion declares Royal Rumble entry immediately after move to RAW

The Royal Rumble hasn't had too many entrants, but the men's match has had more declarations than the women's. As of this writing, the second name officially entered the Women's Royal Rumble, and Nia Jax interrupted her.
This week in a backstage segment on RAW, Cathy Kelley was interviewing the newest addition to the roster of the red brand, Bayley. As you probably know, Bayley is the first-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion, having achieved almost everything in WWE.
Bayley became the second woman to declare her entry into the Women's Royal Rumble match, and Nia Jax, the only other woman to do so, interrupted her. It set up a match for later in the night.
This led to a tense segment between them and teased a future match. The two previously faced each other at this past SummerSlam, with Jax dethroning Bayley to become the WWE Women's Champion—a title she held until recently.
But as for Nia Jax, she appears to be targeting The Eradicator Rhea Ripley, who she previously faced and lost to last year at Elimination Chamber in Perth.
Bayley will be looking to become the first-ever two-time Women's Rumble winner, while Nia Jax will look to be the eighth woman to win the Rumble.