"Hit me boy"- Ex-wrestler has an interesting proposition for Cesaro after WWE exit

A WWE veteran is interested in teaming up with Cesaro now that the latter isn't with the company.

Claudio Castagnoli was one of the most beloved stars on the roster during his time with the promotion. He recently parted ways with WWE, and Twitter was abuzz with speculation about his next move.

Former WWE Superstar Virgil reacted to the big news and had a message for The King of Swing. He suggested a hilarious tag team name for the duo and told the ex-WWE star to contact him:

"Swiss Beef? Could be a great new tag team. @wwecesaro hit me boy," wrote Virgil.

Cesaro certainly knows a thing or two about tag team wrestling

Cesaro was never given a main event spot during his decade-long run with WWE, as Vince McMahon didn't think he had charisma. However, he was a big name in WWE's tag team division for the better part of his WWE run.

He is a five-time RAW Tag Team Champion and has won the SmackDown Tag Team title twice. He will be remembered for his memorable run with Sheamus as one-half of The Bar.

The duo kicked off a rivalry in 2016 that led to a Best of Seven Series between the two. The series was tied at 3-3, and RAW GM Mick Foley made them tag team partners soon after.

The Bar had a dominant run as a tag team for about three years and won Tag Team titles on five occasions across RAW and SmackDown. Shortly after WrestleMania 35, Sheamus suffered an injury. The Bar was later split during the 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup.

It remains to be seen what's next for The Swiss Cyborg now that he is no longer affiliated with WWE. He is one of the most talented wrestlers of his generation, and any promotion would love to get its hands on him.

Many fans have already started speculating that he is AEW-bound soon. What do you think? Where do you see him going after parting ways with WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy