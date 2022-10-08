Hit Row ambushed by debuting faction on WWE SmackDown

Legado Del Fantasma made its shocking SmackDown debut by ambushing Hit Row and making a statement.

The group has been a dominant part of NXT. Santos Escobar made his NXT debut under the name El Hijo del Fantasma. After defeating Drake Maverick in the finals to determine the interim Cruiserweight champion, Fantasma removed his mask and claimed to be Santos Escobar in 2020.

He joined forces with Cruz Del Toro (FKA Raul Mendoza) and Joaquin Wilde, forming Legado Del Fantasma. They have had some memorable feuds, including Isaiah Swerve Scott (AKA Swerve Strickland) and his faction Hit Row. During their last run in NXT, Escobar lost to Tony D'Angelo and thus was forced to leave the promotion. The former Cruiserweight Champion took his faction along with him earlier this year.

On tonight's season premiere of SmackDown, before Hit Row could make it into the squared circle, they were attacked by three men wearing Lucha masks. Top Dolla and Adonis were taken out with B-Fab standing alone and worried about her boys. She was taken out by former Queen of the Ring winner Zelina Vega.

WWE @WWE



Looks like business on the blue brand just picked up



@ZelinaVegaWWE @EscobarWWE @joaquinwilde_ @deltoro_wwe #SmackDown "We are Legado del Fantasma. SmackDown is ours."Looks like business on the blue brand just picked up "We are Legado del Fantasma. SmackDown is ours."Looks like business on the blue brand just picked up 😳@ZelinaVegaWWE @EscobarWWE @joaquinwilde_ @deltoro_wwe #SmackDown https://t.co/8313LELF7m

Vega mentioned that she's back and has come up with some backup in the likes of Legado Del Fantasma.

Are you excited to see Legado Del Fantasma on SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

