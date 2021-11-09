"Hit Row was an idea I had for years" says Top Dolla

Dropping bars or dropping opponents, Top Dolla does it all and he is more than ready to bring Hit Row to the upper echelon of pro-wrestling.

He wants all the attention from the WWE universe and is willing to go the distance to get it. The sturdy superstar made his presence known to the fans by being Hit Row's top dog alongside Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott.

Top Dolla joined the latest episode of the WWE After the Bell Podcast with Corey Graves, to share his thoughts on Hit Row. He said that the blueprint for the group was an original idea he had when he was wrestling independently.

"It’s amazing because this is an idea that I’ve had for years, the record label faction,” Dolla said. “I did it on the indies, we were called ‘The Row’ because I look like Suge Knight, obviously. It’s something I’ve wanted to do my whole life. said AJ Francis(Top Dolla)

Top Dolla further stated that he was sincerely passionate about the world of wrestling and it is a dream come true for him. He seemed grateful and excited to be part of SmackDown live. Top Dolla emphasized the fact that Hit Row plans on bringing all hands to the deck with its its multi-talented wrestlers.

"I’ve watched WWE before I could walk, before I could talk with my dad. Even when I was in the NFL, my dream was to always be in WWE, and people thought I was crazy that I was in the NFL and I would tell them I hadn’t accomplished my dream yet. "To get the opportunity with the Most Wanted Treasures TV show to debut in May, and then less than five months later, I’d be on SmackDown? Clearly not only was the idea good about the record label crew, but also the guys that I’m with. It’s not me carrying it like it was when I was on the indies. I’ve got stars with me in this crew who all bring something different to the table, which gives everybody something to relate to depending on what kind of sports entertainment you like. I think there’s a lot of things we can bring to the table, and we haven’t even showed them on SmackDown." Top Dolla added.

Hit Row had a heated feud with Legado del Fantasma

NXT has seen its share of great rivalries. The feud between Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma is undoubtedly one of them.

Hit Row showcased their capabilities and imposed their will during a parking lot brawl with the rival faction. The groups have been going back and forth and the end result was Hit Row standing tall.

The group has made their mark on the SmackDown universe with their main roster debut against Dustin Lawyer & Daniel Williams.

Hit Row is gaining mass popularity with its unique wrestling and antics. It is of no doubt that the faction is on its way to greatness.

