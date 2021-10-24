Hit Row was reportedly set to face the team of a former WWE Champion on their SmackDown debut

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Hit Row made their highly awaited main roster debut. According to a report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the former NXT faction were reportedly set to face Jinder Mahal and Shanky, who were internally listed as their initial opponents.

Taking to Twitter, Sean Ross Sapp mentioned that Mahal and Shanky obviously didn't end up being the opponents for Hit Row. Fightful is working further to find out why WWE decided to change Hit Row's opponents for SmackDown.

"Jinder & Shanky were listed internally as Hit Row's opponents, which obviously didn't end up being the case. We'll work to find out why it was changed. Seems like this went better."

In the first SmackDown after Crown Jewel 2021, Hit Row made their main roster debut. The former NXT faction instead went on to face a few local competitors and successfully got the win on their debut.

The faction had a relatively easy night on SmackDown, as Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott started the match and Top Dolla soon made his impact as well. Dolla picked up both men and tossed them across the ring, showcasing his brutal power.

Scott and Dolla hit their combined finisher on both men and ended up securing the win. Overall, an impressive win for Hit Row and a great debut for SmackDown's newest addition.

Hit Row were called up to the main roster as part of the 2021 WWE Draft

Following an incredible run on NXT, Hit Row were recently called up to the blue brand of SmackDown. After Scott turned heel on Leon Ruff on the February 17 episode of WWE NXT, the former WWE NXT North American Champion planted the seeds for the birth of Hit Row.

During the feud between Scott and Ruff, former NFL Defensive Tackle A.J. Francis, now known as Top Dolla, interfered in a match between the two men. They were later joined by Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Briana Brandy, who is now known as B-Fab.

This resulted in the inauguration of Hit Row, as the faction was now complete. The group also went on to help Scott in capturing the NXT North American Championship from Bronson Reed, on the June 29 episode of WWE NXT.

