[WATCH] Hit Row reunite for the first time since their WWE release

MCW Pro Wrestling hosted the reunion of one of the most short-lived factions in WWE to date - Hit Row.

Isiah 'Swerve' Scott, Top Dollah, B-Fab, and Ashante 'Thee' Adonis were promoted to the main roster and debuted on Smackdown just 5 months after their NXT debut. Unfortunately, all four members were released by WWE by the end of the year, with the group being active for less than 7 months.

The faction reunited at the Spring Fever event in Parkville, Maryland on Saturday night. It was their first appearance together since being released by WWE.

Hit Row has continued to work together outside of WWE

Since the group's release, AJ Francis (fka Top Dolla), Briana Brandy (fka B-Fab), and Tehuti Miles (fka Ashante 'Thee' Adonis) have gone on to stick together and form a trio known as The HitMakerz. They are set to an appearance at GCW's 'For The Culture' event on the 31st of March.

The HitMakerz will appear at multiple shows in Texas for WrestleMania weekend, including an appearance at Booker T's Reality Of Wrestling.

As for the fourth member of Hit Row, Swerve Strickland (formerly Isiah 'Swerve' Scott) recently signed with AEW, debuting this month. He came to the aide of Keith Lee against The Acclaimed, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Ricky Starks on the most recent episode of Rampage.

This isn't all for Strickland, though, as he's branched out beyond wrestling and has released a 11-track rap album. He has been promoting his music by releasing lengthy clips from his music videos on his Instagram and Twitter, where he has over 50k followers.

