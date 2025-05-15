"Hollywood?" - Dominik Mysterio shares major update on his WWE future

By Ishan Dubey
Modified May 15, 2025 11:38 GMT
Dirty Dominik Mysterio after winning the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 (Image via WWE.com)
Dominik Mysterio is the current Intercontinental Champion. [Image via WWE.com]

Dominik Mysterio has been calling himself the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time wherever he goes. He won the prestigious title at WrestleMania 41 in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

Ad

"Dirty" Dom is one of the fastest-growing stars in the company right now. While speaking on the Intoxicados Podcast recently, he discussed his WWE future and a potential Hollywood career.

"I mean, I don't know. I, uh, I'm definitely taking it one day at a time right now. I want to continue being the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time. I want to see what else this brings, you know, like, this is only one stop of many. There are a couple more titles out there; hell, I'd love to become a Grand Slam Champion in WWE," he said. [1:01:31-1:01:51]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Judgment Day member added:

"I think that's another goal of mine, so for right now, I think Hollywood? I'm sure one day, but as of right now I'm definitely focused on, uh, on putting the Mysterio name and the Guerrero name on my back." [1:01:52-1:02:06]

Check out the full interview here:

youtube-cover
Ad

WWE legends like John Cena, The Rock, and Batista went on to make a career in Hollywood. It'll be interesting to see if Dominik Mysterio takes that same route in the future.

Dominik Mysterio says he hates CM Punk

''Dirty'' Dom and CM Punk have had some issues for a long time. The Best in The World scarred the current Intercontinental Champion for life when he crashed Dominik's sister's birthday party on SmackDown in 2010.

Ad

In an interview with The Wrestling Classic, Dominik Mysterio expressed his hate for The Second City Saint.

"I think we both mutually hate each other equally because I f***ing hate CM Punk. I don't know what it is about that guy because he looks like Eddie Munster, and I just want to kick him in the f***ing face, or the fact that, like, 'Oh, he finally did it. He finally got his WrestleMania main event,' like, good for you, old man. 60 years old, and it took you 45 years to accomplish your one goal, like, god***n, dude. It's about time," Dominik said. [From 18:52 to 19:22]
Ad

youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see if Dominik and Punk lock horns inside the squared circle in the future.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications