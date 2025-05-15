"Hollywood?" - Dominik Mysterio shares major update on his WWE future

Dominik Mysterio has been calling himself the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time wherever he goes. He won the prestigious title at WrestleMania 41 in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

Ad

"Dirty" Dom is one of the fastest-growing stars in the company right now. While speaking on the Intoxicados Podcast recently, he discussed his WWE future and a potential Hollywood career.

"I mean, I don't know. I, uh, I'm definitely taking it one day at a time right now. I want to continue being the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time. I want to see what else this brings, you know, like, this is only one stop of many. There are a couple more titles out there; hell, I'd love to become a Grand Slam Champion in WWE," he said. [1:01:31-1:01:51]

Ad

Trending

The Judgment Day member added:

"I think that's another goal of mine, so for right now, I think Hollywood? I'm sure one day, but as of right now I'm definitely focused on, uh, on putting the Mysterio name and the Guerrero name on my back." [1:01:52-1:02:06]

Check out the full interview here:

Ad

WWE legends like John Cena, The Rock, and Batista went on to make a career in Hollywood. It'll be interesting to see if Dominik Mysterio takes that same route in the future.

Dominik Mysterio says he hates CM Punk

''Dirty'' Dom and CM Punk have had some issues for a long time. The Best in The World scarred the current Intercontinental Champion for life when he crashed Dominik's sister's birthday party on SmackDown in 2010.

Ad

In an interview with The Wrestling Classic, Dominik Mysterio expressed his hate for The Second City Saint.

"I think we both mutually hate each other equally because I f***ing hate CM Punk. I don't know what it is about that guy because he looks like Eddie Munster, and I just want to kick him in the f***ing face, or the fact that, like, 'Oh, he finally did it. He finally got his WrestleMania main event,' like, good for you, old man. 60 years old, and it took you 45 years to accomplish your one goal, like, god***n, dude. It's about time," Dominik said. [From 18:52 to 19:22]

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Dominik and Punk lock horns inside the squared circle in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More